CVG Celebrates New Rental Car Facility, Lowest Fares in Region

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) celebrated this week the opening of its new rental car and ground transportation center, as well its designation as having the lowest air fares among the region's airports.

The new rental car facility represents a more than $175 million investment. Other elements of the project include the direct access roadway to the terminal, which opened in 2019, and the new entrance and exit from the terminal garage in 2018.

The new facility creates a new area for rental car pick-up and return, and a new ground transportation area for parking, valet, and hotel shuttle access.

“The fact that this facility is an extension of our terminal will save travelers time, elevating the overall CVG experience for years to come,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We can’t thank our project partners enough for their customer-centric focus. This is another important investment in our airport as an economic driver for our region.”

“An intense amount of planning went into building this facility, and it shows CVG’s commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience,” said Greg Herrin, vice president, Messer Construction Co. “More than 1,600 skilled craft professionals from 123 different companies worked to build this project safely through the pandemic, and about 70% of the work was performed by local contractors based in the Cincinnati area.”

“The project team did it right by creating a rental car facility that elevates the rental car customer experience at CVG,” said Joshua Blum, senior director, real estate, The Hertz Corporation. “Constructing a facility, which eliminates shuttle buses, where customers can now walk from the plane to their rental car quickly and completely sheltered from the elements, addresses the biggest concern by our customers when flying. This is a world class upgrade.”

CVG Fares Rank Lowest

The U.S. Department of Transportation released its average airfare ranking report for the second quarter of 2021, and CVG shows the lowest airfares in the region.

CVG has held this distinction for four consecutive years since the second quarter of 2017. Among the top 100 U.S. domestic airports, CVG ranks #76 with an average fare of $280; seven percent below the national average of $300.

Regional comparisons:

o CVG ranked #76 – average fare $280

o Indianapolis (IND) ranked #63 – average fare $299

o Columbus (CMH) ranked #53 – average fare $308

o Louisville (SDF) ranked #48 – average fare $312

o Dayton (DAY) ranked #6 – average fare $361

-Staff report