Erigo Employer Solutions Announces New COO/CHRO

Erigo Employer Solutions, which provides business owners and entrepreneurs with modernized human resource solutions, announced the appointment of Karen Pawsat, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, as the organization’s new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer.

As COO, Pawsat will oversee day-to-day operations for Erigo and lead the human resources team in providing outstanding service to clients. She brings nearly 20-years of human resources experience to Erigo and her new role.

“Human resources have become more important than ever as we continue to navigate our way simultaneously through a pandemic and labor crisis,” said Pawsat. “This is especially true for small- to mid-sized-organizations as they work diligently to remain compliant with local, state and federal mandates and retain and attract new talent. I cannot wait to meet with and help support our clients through their unique business challenges to ultimately help them grow.”

Pawsat, an alumna of the University of Cincinnati, previously served as Vice President and led Human Resources for Messer Construction.

“Karen’s reputation and experience speaks for itself, but I would be remiss not to mention how incredibly lucky we are to have her join our talented team of professionals at Erigo,” said Carol Fausz, Board Chair of Erigo. “Her extensive knowledge and passion in placing a focus on the ‘human’ aspect of HR through data will provide our clients with a powerhouse asset to help improve their human resources functions and processes to ultimately impact their bottom lines.”

