Gov. Beshear Announces Grant Recipients to Help Combat Parental Addiction

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey announced $188,784 in grant funding to the Family Nurturing Center in Florence to help ensure Kentucky children negatively impacted by parental addiction have access to legal services, community resources, and therapeutic services.

“The nationwide addiction crisis has taken a toll on Kentucky’s families," Beshear said. "It is threatening the safety of our communities and health of our children. Every day we are losing more loved ones to this horrible disease, and our children deserve better. Every dollar my administration awards through grant funding is another step toward freeing our children, and all Kentuckians, from abuse and addiction once and for all.”

The ongoing pandemic has greatly impacted opioid deaths in the commonwealth. According to the Office of the Drug Control Policy (ODCP), in Kentucky there were at least 1,964 drug-related deaths in the 12-month period ending December 2020 - a 49 percent increase over the previous year.

“Now more than ever, we must invest in evidence-based prevention strategies if we are going to make progress in the fight against the drug epidemic,” Secretary Harvey said. “Prevention is a powerful tool and hopefully this funding will help youth in Northern Kentucky make healthy choices and not fall prey to addiction.”

The awarded funding is through the Enhancing Community Responses to the Opioid Crisis: Serving our Youngest Crime Victims Project - a pilot project within Campbell, Kenton and Boone counties. This grant opportunity provides additional federal funding for the commonwealth to develop, implement, or expand comprehensive programs to directly provide services to children and youth who are crime victims as a result of the nation’s addiction crisis.

The Family Nurturing Center will use the awarded funding to hire a full-time therapist to provide evidence-based interventions to children preschool-age through 18, who identify familial addiction as a primary factor contributing to their referral. The project will be a collaboration between the Family Nurturing Center and the Children’s Law Center.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Children’s Law Center to support the youngest victims of the opioid crisis," said Jane Herms, Family Nurturing Center Executive Director. "This funding allows us to provide trauma-informed counseling to children whose parents are addicted. Many of these children were exposed in utero, witnessed their parents overdosing or were left in unsafe situations. Specialized, evidence-based services will help these young victims heal from trauma and build resilience to keep them from repeating the cycle."

The funding for the Office for Victims of Crime Enhancing Community Responses to the Opioid Crisis: Serving Our Youngest Crime Victims project is administered by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Grants Management Division, and applications are accepted through the electronic grants management software. Sub-awards for funding are predominately granted to eligible legal service providers and nonprofit agencies that support the goals and objectives identified in Kentucky’s project plan.

-Staff report