Kenton County Detention Center to Host Trunk or Treat Event

The Kenton County Detention Center (KCDC) is hosting its first annual Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the main parking lot of their facility located at 3000 Decker Crane Lane, Covington, KY 41017.

Children of all ages are invited to this free event. Local organizations will be in attendance to pass out treats to those attending.

Organizations interested in participating are asked to fill out the sign-up form on the KCDC website.

For questions, contact Sergeant Billie Jo Louden at 859-363-2469 or via email at billie.louden@KENTONCOUNTY.ORG.

-Staff report