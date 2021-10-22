Ky Court of Appeals Judge Launches Campaign for Sixth Appellate District

Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Susanne M. Cetrulo of Northern Kentucky has launched her campaign for the Sixth Appellate District that covers Boone, Kenton, Campbell among 18 other counties.

"I'm honored to ask the people of the 21 counties of the Sixth Appellate District for their support, their vote and their faith and confidence in me," Judge Cetrulo said. "I have the experience, knowledge, demeanor and energy for this seat and bring balance, fairness and perspective gained from representing all sides in legal disputes."

Former Campbell Circuit Judge William Wehr has known Judge Cetrulo for years and has long respected her work in the courtroom.

"Judge Cetrulo is an outstanding attorney, and our community, our justice system and our Commonwealth is frankly lucky to have someone of her caliber serving on the Court of Appeals," Wehr said.

Cetrulo worked for the Court of Appeals 37 years ago when her mentor, the late Judge Judy M. West, held the seat. Judge West was the first female to hold the seat on the Court of Appeals.

"I started my career with Judge West," Cetrulo said. "She taught me a great deal and was a wonderful person and a tremendous judge. After building a successful practice, I am honored to be back to serving the public on the Court that I love."

"I have personally known Susanne in a personal and professional capacity for many years, and I cannot emphasize enough how fortunate the residents of Kentucky are to have her serving the Commonwealth on the Court of Appeals," said attorney Stephanie Dietz of Dietz Family Law PLLC in Edgewood. "Susanne is intelligent, professional, passionate, and fair, and will apply the letter of the law to the best of her abilities."

Judge Cetrulo is a founding partner of the law firm Cetrulo, Mowery & Hicks. She received her juris doctor law degree from the Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.

She has litigated civil cases and handled adoptions, including private, international, interstate and special needs adoptions as well as other domestic relations matters.

"Judge Cetrulo is eminently qualified to sit on the Court of Appeals," said attorney Mark Guilfoyle, a partner in the firm of DBL Law in Crestview Hills. "She has the experience, skill set and demeanor to do a fantastic job."

Judge Cetrulo and her husband are the parents of three children, Nicole, Rob and JP. In her law practice, she said helping families with adoption was her passion.

"As an adoptive mother, some of the most memorable cases I handled helped families become forever families," Judge Cetrulo said. "I stay in touch with many of these families. My greatest accomplishment as an attorney has been to make sure that there is finality for these children and parents."

The Court of Appeals plays a vital role in the state's justice system. Justice Cetrulo and her fellow justices handle mostly cases from District and Circuit Courts. If the losing parties in a case are not satisfied with the outcome, they may ask for a higher court such as the Court of Appeals to review the lower court's decision.

A formal investiture will be held on November 4, at 4 p.m. in Courtroom 4B of the Boone County courthouse in Burlington. The public is welcome to attend

-Staff report