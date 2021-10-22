Newport Invited the Public to Give Input on its Comprehensive Plan

After more than a year of research, outreach, and committee work, the NewportFORWARD Steering Committee is pleased to invite the community to the final Open House review of the city's proposed Comprehensive Plan update.

The Open House is scheduled Tuesday, October 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - including a brief presentation of the plan at 6 p.m. - in the first floor Multi-Purpose room of Newport City Hall at 998 Monmouth St. Parking is available in the city hall parking lot.

NewportFORWARD is the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan, a document based on community input that lays out a Vision, Goals, and Objectives for moving the city forward over the next 20 years. Learn more about the plan on the city's website.

"The Comprehensive Plan is also Newport’s most important document regarding growth, development, and change," said Larisa Sims, Newport Assistant City Manager. "The Comprehensive Plan establishes government policies to help guide public and private activities as they relate to land use, transportation, economic development, and resource conservation.

Next steps in the plan's approval process are:

Nov. 9 – Deliver Comprehensive Plan draft to Planning and Zoning Commissioners.

Nov. 16, 5 p.m. - Planning Commission Special Meeting, adoption of Comprehensive Plan.

Nov. 22 – Deliver Comprehensive Plan (if approved by Planning Commission) to Board of Commissioners for review.

Dec. 2, 5 p.m. – Special Call Board of Commissioners meeting, final approval of Comprehensive Plan

