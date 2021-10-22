NKU School of the Arts to Host Costume Sale

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts Theatre & Dance Program will be sponsoring a sale of costumes, wigs, and other assorted theatrical items on October 26 through 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors in the Corbett Amphitheater.

While guests are browsing inventory, Corbett Theatre will be open to tour the sets and view digital projections of NKU’s upcoming production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which opens on November 11, and will run through November 21.

Payments will be available as credit card only to create a 'touchless' payment environment for improved health and safety of guests. NKU is following all CDC and government guidelines, and continues to monitor the COVID situation. Masks are required indoors on campus for all persons - vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Attendees are asked to visit nku.edu/covid19 for the latest information.

-Staff report