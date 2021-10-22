Well-Being Check Becomes Murder Investigation in Morning View

Note: The KCPD spells the suspect's name as Dillion Brewster while Miami Co. spells it Dillon Brewster.

A Morning View man is charged with murder after a well-being check led to the discovery of a dead woman.

Kenton County Police was dispatched to a home on Brewster Lane, off Visalia Rd. (Ky. 536), in Morning View for a well-being check requested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

That was prompted by an investigation from the state police in Miami Co. Oh.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of Kameryn Recchia, 25, of Morning View, inside the home. Investigators said that she was shot to death.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dillion Brewster, 26, of Morning View, charging him with murder - domestic violence.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dillion is being held in Miami Co., Oh. on unrelated charges, the Kenton Co. Police Department said. According to Miami Co. Sheriff's Office, Dillion is charged there with having weapons while under disability (drug related), driving while under the influence, failure to comply, driving under suspension, and endangering children.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

This investigation is ongoing, police said, and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

-Staff report

Photo via the Miami Co. Ohio's Sheriff's Office