NKY Football: Beechwood Rolls; Ludlow Downs Dayton; Full Scoreboard

Another week of high school football is in the books in Northern Kentucky. RCN contributor Jason Finnell reports from the Newport-Beechwood game while RCN photographer Brian Frey produced a slideshow from the Ludlow-Dayton game. RCN contributing columnist Dan Weber previously recapped the Holmes-Scott game from Thursday. The full NKY scoreboard is below.

Beechwood 54, Newport 0

by Jason Finnell

Beechwood continued its dominant season on a rainy Friday night in Fort Mitchell, blowing out an overmatched and struggling Newport team, 54-0, sweeping its 2A, District 6 opponents by a combined score of 172-13.

Perhaps slowed by the steady rain that fell for the majority of the first half, the Tigers were kept out of the end zone for the first five minutes of the opening quarter. Beechwood quarterback Cam Hergott’s first shot at the end zone with 8:40 left was picked off by Newport’s Dereck Mayes. However, the Wildcats began their demise shortly, thereafter. Its offense was unable to convert a first down on its ensuing possession after Mayes’s interception and it gave Beechwood great starting field position after committing a personal foul penalty – one of many – a fair catch interference call when the Tigers return man was knocked off his feet trying to field the Wildcats punt.

Hergott made Newport pay on Beechwood’s first play from scrimmage, finding Mitchell Berger for a 26-yard touchdown reception and a 7-0 lead. The rain affected the wide receivers of Newport as Ethan Jefferson’s three passes all fell incomplete, slipping through their fingers. As it punted away on fourth down, it committed another personal foul, fair catch interference penalty, setting up the Tigers for another scoring opportunity.

Hergott found tight end Tanner Jackson down the middle to the 11-yard line, then Avery Courtney’s 11-yard carry across the goal line put Beechwood ahead, 14-0. On their next possession, Hergott’s runs of 21 and 12 yards, respectively, led the Tigers inside the Wildcats 20-yard line. Courtney then found the end zone for the second time on the evening with seconds remaining in the first quarter and a 21-0 advantage for the Tigers on Homecoming night. Beechwood’s Keaton Durrett had his first reception of the game as the offense ran and passed its way up and down the field at will against the Wildcats, a 20-yard reception.

Then on first-and-goal at the Newport eight, Parker Mason’s TD catch extended the Tigers lead to twenty-eight. Following another Newport punt, Hergott got in on the scoring barrage, calling his own number from six yards out, putting the Tigers only one point away from a running clock with over five minutes remaining in the half, 35-0. One minute later as the Wildcats were throwing the ball down the field, trying to piece a drive together before halftime, Mason intercepted Jefferson and zig zagged the other way to the Wildcats 16. Berger’s second score enabled a running clock, 42-0, with 4:41 left before the break.

With backups inserted into the game for its final two quarters, the Tigers’ future still ran through the Wildcats defense as sophomore running back Zander Riegler bulled his way down the field and Talon Linder’s short reception from new quarterback Shawn Sowder added to the total, 48-0. After Newport’s short three-and-out possession, Riegler found his way into the end zone to cap the Tigers scoring blitz and close out the game, 54-0.

Beechwood looks to continue its undefeated season and head into the playoffs 10-0, staying home to face NewCath next Friday. Newport finishes on the road at Pendleton County.

NKY SCOREBOARD:

Ludlow 49

Dayton 6

The Panthers spoiled their hosts' senior night, picking up their second-straight win to improve to 3-6 on the year. Ludlow wraps up the regular season next week with a visit from Holy Cross. Dayton is now 4-5 on the year and will finish its regular season next week at Eminence. Photos from this game are in the slideshow below.

Newport Central Catholic 55

Bellevue 14

The Thoroughbreds continue to roll with their sixth-straight win, improving to 7-2 on the year. New Cath finishes the regular season at Beechwood next week. Bellevue falls to 1-8 and will get a visit from Holmes next week to conclude the regular season.

Holy Cross 7

Lloyd 40

The Juggernauts snapped a five-game losing stream to finish their regular season at 3-6. Holy Cross is now 2-7 and will finish its regular season next week at Ludlow.

Covington Catholic 27

Conner 7

Make it four in a row for the Colonels who are now 6-3 on the year and will conclude the regular season next week with a visit from Ryle. Conner falls to 5-4 and welcomes George Rogers Clark next week for the regular season finale.

Highlands 35

Cooper 7

The Bluebirds managed easily to snap Cooper's three-game winning streak and end their own regular season at 5-5. Cooper falls to 6-3 and has one more regular season game, next week at Louisville Butler.

Dixie Heights 41

Campbell Co. 21

Dixie is now 5-4 on the year with one more regular season game, a visit from Scott next week. The Camels have lost every game since their season-opening win, and are now 1-8. Next week, Campbell Co. welcomes undefeated Corbin to Alexandria.

Walton-Verona 54

Trimble Co. 24

The Bearcats routed their hosts to rack up their fifth-straight win. Walton concludes the regular season with a 7-3 record.

Note: Simon Kenton and Ryle face off on Saturday.

Scoreboard compiled by Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photos by Brian Frey