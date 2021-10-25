COVID-19: Weekly Case Numbers Lowest in 11 Weeks

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky has steadily declined in recent days.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 544 new cases, 23 deaths, and a positivity rare of 5.84%.

There are currently 919 people in the hospital with COVID-19, including 281 in intensive care units and 157 om ventilators.

On Saturday, there were 1,275 new cases reported and 803 on Sunday.

During the week ending Oct. 24, 9,749 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky.

From March 1 to Oct. 20, 84.5% of COVID-19 cases, 91.6% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 82.2% of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky have been among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“We are almost decreasing in cases at the speed that we increased,” said Beshear. “That is a very good sign. Our weekly case numbers are the lowest they have been in 11 weeks. Our efforts to get more and more Kentuckians vaccinated have made a huge difference.”

Gov. Beshear also shared more information from Kentucky health care leaders about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

“Over time, your immune response to the vaccine that you got slowly decreases. You are seeing a decrease in protection from getting COVID-19, but very little decrease in your protection from hospitalization. You are still very protected from severe COVID-19 and hospitalization,” said Dr. Rebecca Dutch, virologist at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. “To decrease your chances of getting COVID, they are recommending that certain groups of people go ahead and get a booster. What that will do is basically give your immune system another chance to up its response level. It’s a protective mechanism.”

The Governor said if Kentuckians are over 65, have significant underlying conditions or are exposed to many people through their work, they should get a vaccination booster. The Moderna and Pfizer boosters are ready and available. Kentuckians who got the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine should talk to their doctor about whether they should get a different vaccine for their booster or get another J&J dose.

The number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky is now 2,778,996.

As the governor mentioned last week, he expects to receive updated vaccination numbers from the federal government after one major vaccine provider entered data in two different ways, resulting in duplications.

-Staff report

Image shows the local incidence rate, or the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Red indicates the highest spread, while orange represents the second-highest spread rate.