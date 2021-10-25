Girl Scouts Hope for $6 Million Erlanger Campus

The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) hopes to create an 11-acre Northern Kentucky Leadership Campus in Erlanger.

The organization is launching a $6 million Challenge a Girl to Change Our World campaign to fund it.

The first phase of the campaign seeks to create a Leadership Center with a Command Center, Retail Center, and Entrepreneurship Center.

The Girl Scouts said that nearly $800,000 has been raised towards the $2 million needed for that first phase, thanks to gifts from the R.C. Durr Foundation and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

“We create a safe space where girls can learn in a positive and inspiring mentorship environment, listen to their own inner-leader and define who they want to be,“ said Susan Douglas, CEO of Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road. “The Erlanger Leadership Campus will transform the Girl Scout experience in our 67-county service region and create the next generation of girls that will lead with courage, confidence and character”.

All in all, the plan is expected to come to fruition in three phases.

“I’ve been very fortunate to always have people around me who challenged me – and I want that for every Kentucky girl. Now more than ever, we need women in STEM careers and to fill the Northern Kentucky jobs pipeline,“ said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette.

Additionally, the campaign hopes to increase Northern Kentucky membership by 52%; create volunteer mentorship opportunities and increase the number of volunteers by 60% by 2024; provide a modern and accessible space for over 2,400 staff and volunteers to conduct training and planning sessions; and more.

For more details about the ‘Challenge A Girl to Change Our World’ campaign, or to contribute, visit https://www.gskentucky.org/ changeourworld .

-Staff report