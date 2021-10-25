NKY Drug Strike Task Force Awarded Grant to Assist in Trafficking Enforcement

The Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Task Force was one of multiple agencies to be awarded part of nearly $1.7 million in grant funding to assist in targeted drug trafficking enforcement.

The federal funds were announced by Governor Andy Beshear and the Public Safety Cabinet.

The NKY Drug Strike Task Force, a regional entity, was awarded $137,791.

“Today’s funding announcement is another step forward in helping law enforcement and the justice system have critical resources in place to best protect and serve Kentuckians by working to remove illegal drugs from our communities,” said Beshear. “Through a collaborative approach on both a state and federal level, we will be able to aggressively respond and help prevent drugs from continuing to wreak havoc on our families.”

Funds were awarded to 11 drug task force agencies located across Kentucky to disrupt and dismantle mid- to upper-level drug trafficking organizations, a news release said.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky must work together to ensure that every person is safe, and every person feels safe, in their community,” Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey said. “One way we can accomplish this is to reduce crime and violence and address drug trafficking happening throughout our state; this funding will help in that fight and also hopefully bring prosecution of these dangerous drug crimes.”

The federal funds allocated to Kentucky from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG), a component of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, is the leading source of federal justice funding to agencies serving the criminal justice system to hire additional personnel and/or purchase equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance and information systems.

-Staff report

Photo: Drugs confiscated by the NKY Drug Strike Task Force in 2018 (via Facebook)