After Years of Planning and Battles, UDF Opens in Taylor Mill

Phil Peace pumped the first gallon of gas at the new United Dairy Farmers (UDF) location in Taylor Mill.

It was a 6 a.m. Friday opening for the store, years in the making, with Peace waging a battle with the city to allow the development to take place in its Districts of Taylor Mill (DTM) zone.

For Peace, that pump of gas was fifteen years in the making.

In 2006, Peace and his family purchased the land on what is now Pride Parkway with the hope of building a home there. But a month later, the city created a moratorium on residential building in the DTM zone.

With that option gone, Peace began to explore commercial ventures.

In 2010, the widening and reconstruction of what was previously Taylor Mill Road (Ky. 16), Peace began to solicit interest from UDF, the popular Cincinnati-based chain of gas and convenience stores.

UDF began to return interest in 2013 but wanted a site-ready location to build.

But the purpose of the DTM zone was to take advantage of the massive road project in Taylor Mill, and to create a more urban and pedestrian-friendly environment. New construction would need to be certain heights and closer to the road.

UDF has a pretty standard building model and did not want to change it.

The city wouldn't budge either, consistently rejecting zone change or variance requests.

Peace ran for and won a spot on the city commission and served one two-year term.

Peace's election demonstrated that the residents, or at least the electorate, was sympathetic or enthusiastic towards the UDF project.

In 2017, the project won approval from the city which ultimately relented on much of its design goals for the site.

Issues with some adjoining parcels and infrastructure further delayed the project but a new side access road was designed in November of 2018 and UDF proceeded with its plans.

In October 2020, Peace sold the land to UDF and construction began.

Peace looked back over the years-long process and weighed the positive and negative aspects of it, preferring to think positively.

"Laurie and I have met wonderful new friends who walked with us on this journey," Peace said and referred to his time on commission as shaking up the status quo. "We have been able to bring a business to this city that, I feel, is the pinnacle of business models. UDF is a well respected company whose leadership shines with character and integrity."

Peace made sure he was the person to pump the first gallon of gas Friday morning.

"They have tenacity," he said, referencing UDF and how they didn't give up. "I'm proud they now have a long awaited home in our community of Taylor Mill."

Mayor Dan Bell also is proud that UDF is now established in the city.

"The city of Taylor Mill welcomes the addition of UDF to the Districts of Taylor Mill," he said. "The construction of Pride Parkway gave the city a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a business district to enhance the quality of life of our residents. The UDF brand adds another iconic name to the already established LaRosa's, Skyline, and Graeter's.

"There is no other area in Greater Cincinnati that can claim to have these brands in one location."

He said the city looks forward to continued growth and progress in the Districts of Taylor Mill.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo: Phil Peace pumps gas at new Taylor Mill UDF (provided)