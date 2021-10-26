NKY Water District Receives Security Grant

The Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) was awarded a grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security in the amount of $191,400.

"The District is excited to be awarded these funds which will allow us to purchase necessary equipment to aid in our on-going efforts in securing the delivery of safe drinking water to our customers," said Northern Kentucky Water District President/CEO Ron Lovan.

A core assistance program established by the U.S Department of Homeland Security, SHSGP assists state and local efforts to build, sustain and deliver the capabilities necessary to prevent, prepare for, and counter acts of terrorism in the commonwealth.

“Each year, NKWD includes in its budget amounts for maintaining and enhancing the security of its facilities”, said Lindsey Rechtin, the district's incoming president/CEO and current vice president of finance and support services. "We are very pleased to have been awarded this grant to assist us with funding these necessary enhancements, and look forward to working with KOHS."

Recipients are encouraged to consider projects that address emerging threats or enable continuous operation of critical functions, including those essential to human health, safety, and/or economic security, a news release said.