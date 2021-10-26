Three NKY Teachers Selected to Serve as GoTeachKY Ambassadors

Three educators from Northern Kentucky are among the twenty-two selected from across the state to serve as ambassadors on behalf of the GoTeachKY initiative from the Kentucky Department of Education.

The mission of GoTeachKY is to ensure that all students across the Commonwealth have equitable access to effective educators, a news release said. GoTeachKY seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky.

Ambassadors were selected from a pool of applicants across the state who answered the call for teachers interested in supporting the initiative and helping promote the teaching profession. They have three goals, KDE said:

Communicate with and inspire students in high school and college to consider teaching as a career;

Communicate with potential and current teachers to positively capture the rewards and opportunities associated with a career in teaching; and

Support and promote the central focus areas, programs and organizations of GoTeachKY, such as Educators Rising and the Teaching and Learning career pathway.

The 2022 GoTeachKY ambassadors from NKY are:

Heather Dunn, Kenton County, Twenhofel Middle School, (social studies)

C.J. Fryer, Beechwood Independent Schools, Beechwood High School, (mathematics)

Shelby Kristine Loyd, Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools, Lloyd Memorial High School, (special education)

Ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position in a Kentucky public school and have at least four years of experience as a teacher, principal or other certified school staff member.

Ambassadors also will represent GoTeachKY at career fairs and other speaking engagements.

