Traffic Impacted as Railroad Crossings in Florence, Erlanger to Be Repaired

Repairs to two railroad crossings will take place in the area this week and next.

Norfolk Southern Railroad scheduled repairs on Dixie Highway in Florence and Stevenson Road in Erlanger.

In Florence, work is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday this week on Dixie Highway at the railroad crossing near Industrial Road which be closed to traffic starting at 8 a.m. Thursday until work is completed.

A signed detour will be in place using Industrial Road to Empire Drive to Dixie.

In Erlanger, work is scheduled on the crossing at Stevenson Road Monday through Wednesday next week starting at 8 a.m. Monday until the work is completed.

A signed detour will be in place using Dixie Highway to Turkeyfoot Rd. to Stevenson Rd.

-Staff report

