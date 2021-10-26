West Latonia to See 80 New Trees; Volunteers Needed

The Covington Urban Forestry Board will plant roughly 80 trees in West Latonia on Saturday, and needs volunteers.

A variety of trees will be planted, selected to match the size of the spot in which they will be planted across thirteen blocks that have little to no tree canopy, according to City of Covington Urban Forester Cassandra Homan.

“We’re planting in West Latonia because they’re one of our neighborhoods with a canopy of under 40 percent,” said Homan, referencing what’s considered a minimum canopy for residential areas before external benefits become evident. “In fact, ten of the thirteen blocks have three or fewer trees, and four of the blocks have no trees at all.”

Homan said the non-profit Keep Covington Beautiful will provide refreshments and is helping solicit volunteers, while the Ohio Valley Forestry Fellowship will bring tree-planting experts and extra shovels.

About the event

When: 9 a.m. to about noon (depending upon number of volunteers).

Where: Meet at West 35th Street & Carlisle Avenue.

Sign-up: Registration HERE isn’t mandatory but will help planning refreshments.

What to wear: Study shoes and clothes that can get dirty. Face masks are optional.

What to bring: Shovel and gloves if you have them, although some will be provided.

Weather: The planting will happen rain or shine, but if it’s a downpour or there’s lightning, the event will be postponed until next week. Check the Facebook pages of the Urban Forestry Board or the City for last-minute changes.

Questions? Contact Homan at Cassandra.Homan@CovingtonKY. gov or (859) 292-2300.

-Staff report

Photo provided