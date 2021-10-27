Local Officials Attend Water Rescue Demonstration

The Fiscal Courts of Boone and Campbell Counties, State Representative Rachael Roberts, and guests from the Kentucky State Police and Port Security attended demonstrations hosted by Boone County Water Rescue on Monday.

The demonstration was held to show the capabilities of the water rescue team, its history and answer any questions that arose. The team explained how they are staffed completely using a volunteer model and how they have aided communities across the country. They also showed their diving operations and capabilities, their summer patrol initiatives on the Ohio River, their capabilities with side scan sonar equipment, the rescue swimmer and ice rescue program, emergency medical services on the Ohio River, and the organization's community outreach initiatives.

After discussions, the groups embarked on Boone County Water Rescue's Boat 220, the team's main emergency response boat, where they were able to see how side scan sonar works, how divers are deployed, and how their surface supplied air works.

The demonstrations were held at B&B Riverboats.

-Staff report