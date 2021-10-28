Bellevue to Celebrate 100 Years of Football; District Gets Good Audit Report

Bellevue Independent Schools will celebrate 100 years if its football program as the 2021 regular season winds down on Friday with a visit from Holmes.

The Tigers, who compete in the small class 1A, are 1-8 this season and will face a tough test from their larger opponents. The Class 4A Bulldogs are 7-2 this year.

But Bellevue has a storied tradition and that will be celebrated with some activities before Friday night's game (kickoff is 7 p.m.) and then afterwards with a celebration at Bellevue Vets at 9 p.m.

Bellevue finishes the regular season next week at Newport Central Catholic (7-2) which already beat the Tigers last week, 55-14.

At this month's board of education meeting, Barnes, Dennig accountant Eric Goodman reported that the annual audit of the district was very good and that the schools are in good financial shape. The fund balance increased along with the operating fund, while expenses decreased.

The district approved the Commonwealth of Kentucky's offer of a $100 incentive to all staff members who receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 1. Superintendent Robb Smith said that the district would match that amount.

Grandview Elementary principal Heather Rabe told the board that the high school is holding a haunted house at the elementary school Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, and there will be a Halloween parade at the school on Friday.

The board also approved declaring the science position at Bellevue Middle School as an emergency position for the 2021-2022 school year.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor