Dayton Board of Ed. Swears in New Member, Names New Chairperson

The Dayton board of education swore in its newest member at its meeting this week.

Julie Buemi-Cline was selected last month to replace chairperson Rosann Sharon, who passed away in July.

Buemi-Cline is one of three generations of Greendevils. Her parents graduated from Dayton High School just as she and one of her children did. Another child is a freshman at the school.

"I think she will be a great addition to the board," Superintendent Jay Brewer said. "She's a lifer!"

The board also named member Bernie Pfeffer as chairman. Diane Huff is now vice chair. Brewer serves as secretary of the board while district financial director Trish Gosney serves as treasurer.

Student Summer McPhearson was also recognized in a graduation ceremony at the meeting, dressed in a cap and gown with her family looking on.

Architect Joe Hayes presented initial plans for the school kitchen, flooring, and restrooms. If the drawings are approved at the state level, the work can be put out for bid. Once that process is complete, Brewer said that the district will evaluate its costs.

The board accepted the Commonwealth of Kentucky's offer to pay $100 to district employees who receive COVID-19 vaccinations before December 1. The district will match that amount with another $100.

Lincoln Elementary principal Heather Dragan announced that the clubs that were available in the school pre-pandemic have been resumed activities and are now available again for students to join. Some of the clubs are chess club, art club, academic team, gardening club, chorus, student council, Girls on the Run, and drama club.

Students of the month were also honored at the meeting: Deion Bishop, Alexia Reese, Addison Clifton, Jayden Rose-Stevenson, Jasmine Nelson, and Abigail Masminster were chosen as students of the month by their teachers.

Haylee Reynolds, a volleyball player, was named athlete of the month.

Matthew Oder, Jr., a trumpet player, was named as artist of the month.

The board approved hiring a second assistant bowling coach to help with the team. The stipend will be $250 plus expenses.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor