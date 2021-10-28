Early Morning Crash Kills Two Teens in Hebron

This article has been corrected to reflect the name of the 14-year old victim. The Boone Co. Sheriff's Office originally reported the name incorrectly and then issued a correction. It is Overbeck, not Overbrook.

Two teens are dead after another teen driving a car crashed into two parked cars on a residential driveway.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that it happened at around 3 a.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of Tanner Road in Hebron.

The 16-year old driver of a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser had three passengers inside when, deputies said, the driver lost control and went left of center when heading east on Tanner Rd.

The PT Cruiser then crashed into two unoccupied vehicles parked in a driveway.

The front seat passenger, Raygan G. Booth, 18, of Walton, and the right-rear passenger, Nikki Overbeck, 14, of Independence, were killed at the scene.

The left-rear passenger, Trey Underwood, 18, was air-lifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year old driver also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence.

-Staff report

Photo provided