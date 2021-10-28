Efforts Increase to Clean Covington of Cigarette Litter

An effort to decrease cigarette-related litter in Covington is ramping up.

A grant is funding a wrap-around ad on a TANK bus with slogans like “Trash the Cig, NOT the City” and “LOVE The COV, No ‘ifs’ ‘ands’ or ‘butts’ ” as that bus travels throughout the region. The bus ad will appear in the coming weeks and last at least eight months. It is paid for by a grant received from the national Keep America Beautiful organization.

Elsewhere, cigarette urns outside city bars and restaurants will double from 23 to 46, volunteers from the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program (part of Keep Covington Beautiful) will distribute more rubberized pocket ashtrays to bars to pass out to customers, a Covington Clean & Crawl event is scheduled for November 14, and spot surveys of sidewalks in commercial areas to measure the amount of cigarette litter are forthcoming.

“A cigarette butt is small and throwing it on the ground seems like an insignificant act,” said Megan Clere, a board member from Keep Covington Beautiful. “But when you’re talking about thousands and thousands of butts being flicked on the sidewalk or into a mulched tree well, day in and day out, the collective negative impact on how Covington looks – and on the greater environment – is tremendous.”

Similarly, she said, the way to prevent that preventable impact will require myriad actions and “conversions.”

“We need to persuade every smoker to take that additional step to find a better place to discard that butt, and we need to make it easier for them to do the right thing by installing more urns and distributing more ashtrays throughout Covington,” Clere said.

Keeping Covington clean will require a group effort, including from businesses, said Sheila Fields, Covington’s Solid Waste and Recycling coordinator.

“We need businesses to take action, whether it’s adopting an urn or providing their own disposal equipment for customers and employees, sweeping up sidewalks in front of their buildings and at employee-designated smoking areas, and removing butts from tree wells and flower pots on a regular basis,” Fields said.

“It’s about creating an expectation that butts will be disposed of currently, and we all have to do our part,” she said. “When you create a culture of clean sidewalks, that kind of thing feeds upon itself and soon becomes a point of pride.”

Individual businesses can get involved in the CLPP program, which has marketing materials that can be distributed, pocket ashtrays that can be passed out, and a social media campaign that can be shared.

Fields said the CLPP team is buoyed by the number of businesses – especially in MainStrasse Village – who have already agreed to participate on some level.

