Florence Residents Split on Future of Aquatic Center, Survey Says

The months-long back-and-forth over the future of the Florence Family Aquatic Center returned to the city building this week with the results of a survey.

The city, like many others, closed its aquatic offerings in 2020 due to the pandemic, but surprised residents when it decided to do the same in 2021 as other cities were reopening pools. Then the city announced, citing financial concerns, that it would close the water park for good and replace it with a new year-round park.

That sparked backlash from some in the community who wanted to keep the aquatic center.

The city decided to survey residents, sending out 7,439 surveys to all residents who receive a water bill from the city back in August. Others who wanted to participate were able to pick up a survey at the city building. Thirty-two such surveys were picked up.

The surveys were to be returned by September 24.

About 27 percent of the surveys were returned to the city.

The city contracted with Rasor, which specializes in surveys, to conduct the effort. Haley Taylor, a project manager consultant with the company, was the only one with access to the surveys before the public reveal of the results this week. She said that 27 percent response was strong.

Taylor said they had a 27 percent return. Since her company does this all the time, she put that number in perspective by saying they get excited for any return numbers over 20 percent, so she said 27 was a strong return number, even though 77 percent of the people who received the survey did not return it.

Overall, the response was split about 50-50 on whether to keep the aquatic center.

On the question of whether the aquatic center should be kept, 50 percent of respondents wanted no change while 45 percent supported the redevelopment of the site with the previously announced park and event space, and an additional 5 percent responded that the site should be replaced with another community resource.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said that people from their household used the aquatic center between 0 and five times since it opened in 2003.

Since this was the first time council learned of the results, as well as members of the Save Our Pool movement, council members did not want to make a decision.

"I do not feel I can analyze all this data in a short amount of time," said Councilwoman Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon. "I need more time."

But Jenna Kemper, the spokesperson for the Save Our Pool group, told council that she didn't know there was going to be presentations, so since council wanted to study the results, she said she would like to do a power point presentation on why they should keep the pool.

Mayor Diane Whalen asked Kemper to send the presentation request to council for inclusion on the agenda.

But like some of the previous Florence council meetings where the pool was the focus, tensions flared.

"Do you feel the survey that you submitted to the residents was unbiased?," resident Brian Kinross asked Mayor Whalen.

"Yes, sir, but you are just going to laugh at me again, so thank you very much," said Whalen. She referred to his reactions and sounds during the presentation. He did laugh, saying the survey was very biased.

Kinross disputed the annual expenses brought on by the pool as presented by city finance director Linda Chapman.

Others re-hashed previous arguments and concerns from earlier meetings.

KZF Architecture representative Eric Anderson was also on hand to present on options for the city, based on the survey results. There are three options, he said: keep the aquatic center as it is, and look to reduce its expenses; renovate the existing center at a cost between $3 and $8 million; or create a new facility with new programming.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor