Bircus Brewing, North South Baking Announce Covington Operation

Two local businesses are joining forces for a new operation in downtown Covington.

Bircus Brewering Co. and North South Baking Co. will open a storefront at 39 West Pike Street with pastries in the morning and pizzas in the evening.

North South has outgrown its facilities at the Incubator Kitchen Collective in Newport, a news release said, where it has operated for four years, serving wholesale pastries for local cafes and farmers markets in the region.

Kate Nycz, owner of North South, has teamed with Paul Miller, founder of Bircus Brewery, which operates in Ludlow at the historic Ludlow Theatre.

"Last year, in the midst of a pandemic, we imported some talent. (Chef) Michael Cusumano flew in from Italy to help us launch the Bircus Pizzeria/Supper Club,” said Miller. “For eleven months we've been firing up our wood fired oven in Ludlow.”

Miller’s plans to open a second Bircus location on Pike Street in Covington coincided with Nycz’s need. The space was previously occupied by Peppe Cucina and then Rose & Mary Bakery, each of which were popular but made swift markets from the downtown business landscape.

Miller and Ncyz have hatched a plan to share the new location’s expansive kitchen. Pastries by day and pizzas by night is the simple partnership strategy, the announcement said.

In the new operation, Nycz will have morning hours to make and sell pastries, as well as conduct production efforts, packaging, and storage. Bircus will now offer its signature items along with in-house desserts.

“There’s going to be beer flights and dessert flights,” said Miller. “It’s going to be killer. Our collaboration is very thorough.”

“This is an incredible partnership sprouting out of the Incubator Kitchen Collective. Paul from Bircus has been a longtime supporter of the (Incubator Kitchen Collective), including having fundraisers for our benefit,” said Rachel Grubbs DesRochers, founder of the Incubator Kitchen Collective. “I think this is a great next step for Kate and North South Baking, and I couldn’t be more proud to see this incubation.”

“I am so happy to welcome our customers into a retail location for North South Baking Co. I appreciate everyone who has supported us over the past four years, during all of the transitions NSBC has seen – from a home kitchen in Cincinnati, to the Incubator Kitchen Collective in Newport, and now to a brick and mortar pastry shop in Covington,” said Nycz. “I have always been blown away by the community who shows up for us every Saturday, year round, at the Hyde Park and Covington Farmers Markets and am very excited that we will be able to bake five days a week for them now.”

Nycz views the arrangement as a steppingstone to North South’s future headquarters in Ludlow. It allows for continued growth and positions the company to advance, the announcement said.

“We are very excited to expand to 39 West Pike. The City of Covington has been a joy to work with," said Miller.

Opening date for the new Bircus location at 39 West Pike St. in Covington will be announced once licensing has been approved, the announcement said.

