NKY Restaurant Group Signs Deal to Become Official Sponsor of Norse Athletics

Space Cowboys - a Northern Kentucky restaurant group that owns and operates Guthrie's Chicken, Donatos Pizza, and Whit's Frozen Custard restaurants in the region - has signed a multiyear deal to make its Donatos franchise the official pizza of Northern Kentucky University athletics.

The restaurant group consists of Bill Aseere, Mike Ash, and Mark Halpin - all three of whom graduated from NKU in the early 2000s.

"We felt like this partnership was a home run for the community and for our brands," Aseere said. "We recently opened a new Donatos Pizza right off of 27 by the school and are trying to increase exposure and awareness by this unique partnership."

To celebrate the agreement, Space Cowboys' Highland Heights Donatos location will serve free small pepperoni pizzas to patrons in NKU gear from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 9 - the same night as the first regular season game for NKU men's basketball, which plays Wheeling at 7 p.m.

-Staff report