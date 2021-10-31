Boone Co. to Expand Water Services to More Streets, Households

The Boone Co. fiscal court on Tuesday approved a resolution in support of a partnership with local water districts and water authorities.

The partnership aims to connect 125 streets and about 285 households in the county with the county water system.

A presentation before the fiscal court indicated that these streets lack county water and that it would cost around $25,000 per household to remedy that.

In order for a street to be included, 50 percent of the households on the street needed to sign up to be on public water.

So far, 23 streets have signed up.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said the county has a lot of transmission lines, but lacks distribution sub-lines. The estimate to proceed is about $12 million, pre-funded with federal American Rescue Plan money.

There will be 11 miles of main.

The streets which were not included were mostly smaller with fewer households.

Moore said with one exception, all of the larger side streets are signed up.

Moore said that households will be responsible for the lateral and a monthly $25 surcharge, but said that the advantages of having county water outweighs any new costs.

"We want people to sign up for the water," Moore said. "We want them to take it. We didn't want to price ourselves out of the market. When you look at the average water bill for Boone Water customers, you're usually in the $50 to $60 dollar ballpark. That is a lot less than having to get water hauled, and cleaning out cisterns, or dealing with the well pumps. And when you factor in the savings with fire suppression on insurance, it is good."

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor