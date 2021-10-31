Members Disagree on Whether Erlanger Council Should Be Reduced - and By How Much

Current Erlanger city council members met again in recent weeks to discuss what size future councils might be.

There are currently twelve elected city council members and one mayor, making Erlanger's the largest elected municipal body in Northern Kentucky. It has recently included two sets of pairs of relatives, and currently has two related members serving.

In recent years, there have been repeated attempts to reduce that number, though the reduction proposals have varied in size.

On Tuesday this week, council will meet again to make a formal vote on a proposed reduction among its members.

At a caucus meeting in mid-October, Councilwoman Vicki Kyle took issue with how the most recent proposed reduction emerged on the council's agenda at its legislative meeting a couple weeks prior.

Kyle argued that the city has rules about new legislation being added to an agenda after the Friday preceding the meeting. Those rules include discussion at a caucus meeting beforehand, she said.

"This makes us look like we're rushing this through," Kyle said.

Kyle does not see a reason to reduce the size of council, saying that when she looks around at the twelve members, she sees that they represent business, health, education, law, the U.S. government, and more with a variety, and different ages.

She said that in August when a position on council opened, eight people applied, indicating high interest.

Councilwoman Jennifer Jasper-Lucas agreed with Kyle in a lot of ways, she said. She said that the calls she has had from residents indicate opposition to a reduction in council's size.

She said, however, that she would be in favor of reducing the council to 9. Jasper-Lucas compared her city to Edgewood where there are seven council members, and in elections she said that nine candidates often have solid amounts of votes.

Councilwoman Diana Nicely introduced legislation that would reduce Erlanger's council to seven members. She said that the number works in Florence, which is larger than Erlanger. The odd number would also prevent the mayor from having to vote in tie-breakers.

Councilwoman Rebecca Reckers, who introduced legislation for a reduction to 9 council members, said that she has looked at data from around the state, leading her to the number 9.

Councilman Tom Cahill said that each member of council represents 1,634 people in the city of 19,611. He said that Edgewood council members represent 1,249 each, and Elsmere council members 1,500 each. With twelve members, Erlanger is on the right track, he said.

Councilman Gary Meyer pointed to another larger city in Northern Kentucky: Independence, which has six council members and a mayor. Meyer said that that city is successful with council size.

Councilman Tyson Hermes supports a reduction, saying that he would agree to seven members, though he said that it is good for a mayor to be involved when needed to break a tie. Nine members, he said, would not be large enough a reduction.

Hermes said that since he has lived in Erlanger, he has never had a candidate knock on his door during an election. He said that some current members have been in office for so many years because there is no competition.

"The city council campaign is a popularity contest," Hermes said.

He also argued that the size of council was often brought up to him during his campaigns when he was knocking on doors.

Councilman Don Skidmore said that he believes that council should remain at twelve members. The city is growing, he said. A longtime council member, Skidmore also said that knocking on doors is not necessary to be a successful candidate.

"I think 12 is the answer," he said. "It's always been the answer."

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor