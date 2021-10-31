Recent NKY Tragedies Prompt Fundraisers

The deaths of two teenagers in a crash in Hebron and the shooting death of a woman in Morning View have led to online fundraisers.

Raygan Booth, 18, of Walton, and Nikki Overbeck, 14, of Independence, were passengers in a car that crashed into parked cars in the early morning hours of Thursday on Tanner Road in Hebron.

Booth and Overbeck died at the scene. Two other young people in the vehicle were injured.

Overbeck's family is seeking $5,500 in support for funeral expenses. Boothe's family is also seeking financial support in the amount of $10,000.

By Sunday evening, nearly both goals had been achieved.

Meanwhile, another family is raising funds to support the 3-year old son of Kameryn Recchia who was found shot to death in a Morning View home.

Recchia, 25, was found dead inside the home following a well-being check by Kenton County Police, prompted by police in Ohio.

Dillon Brewster, 26, of Morning View is charged with her murder.

Recchia's family is looking for $5,000, per the GoFundMe page:

The Recchia Family recently faced a profound tragedy. Abruptly and brutally, their beloved daughter, Kameryn, was taken from them. At the young age of 25, Kameryn was murdered. Not only are the Recchia's dealing with this tragic loss, they are now trying to turn their attention to Wyatt, Kameryn's 3 year old son. As we all know, childcare and raising a child comes with significant costs. The funds raised will be given to them to help cover these costs. Ray Recchia is long a term valued employee at 4EG for 10 years and rose to the position of Corporate Chef. He is an incredibly hard-working, dedicated member of our team. He is now facing the tragedy of having his daughter taken from him and simultaneously working to care for his grandson, Wyatt. While this fundraiser cannot change the loss of Kameryn, we hope that it will ease the pain by relieving some of the financial stress.

-Staff report

Top photo: Kameryn Recchia (via GoFundMe)