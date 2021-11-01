Covid Postponed Last Year's Ribbon-Cutting but Milk & Beans Celebrates Now

Milk and Beans coffee shop celebrated its opening belatedly last week in a ceremony hosted by the City of Crescent Springs.

The unique business, which offers typical coffee shop options along with a place for children to play, was celebrated on Friday.

It opened last fall, but COVID-19 prevented a proper ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The business, located at 574 Buttermilk Pike near Bonefish Grill, is owned by Natalia Quijano and Paola Monzon.

City Councilman Patrick Hackett joined the owners for the ribbon cutting.

On its Facebook page, Milk and Beans is described as a coffee bar for parents and caregivers to relax and have a good time while they watch their children have fun. It features an open-play area designed for preschoolers.

-Staff report

Photo provided