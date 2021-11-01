Historic Campbell Co. Bridge to Be Rehabilitated in $2.1 Million Project

An historic span on Mary Ingles Highway (Ky. 8) in Campbell County will be rehabilitated as part of the state's Bridging Kentucky program.

The bridge, built in 1946, crosses Twelvemile Creek.

The project will preserve, rehabilitate and paint the historic truss with a new coat of gray paint, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said in a news release. The approaches and bridge deck will be replaced.

Starting Monday, November 8, work crews will be on site clearing the area and preparing for construction.

It is anticipated that a closure will begin January 3. Once a date is confirmed, the bridge will be closed to traffic for 150 days.

Drivers will be encouraged to use the signed detour by taking Mary Ingles Highway to New Richmond Road to AA Highway to Stonehouse Road to Oneonta Road back to Mary Ingles Highway.

The bridge is scheduled to be completed by June 1, 2022.

Prus Construction Company is the contractor for the project with a low bid of $2.1 million.

-Staff report

Photo provided