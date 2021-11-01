New Italian Pastry Shop, Restaurant Announced for Mainstrasse Village

The family behind popular Covington restaurants Otto's, Frida, the Standard, and Larry's announced a new concept for Mainstrasse Village.

Mama's on Main is slated to open at 621 Main Street in early 2022, it was announced on the Otto's Facebook page.

That location was previously home to Commonwealth Bistro, which closed earlier this year.

Mama's was described as an Italian restaurant.

In the meantime, Mama's Mornings will operate in the space as an Italian pastry bar on Saturdays and Sundays with a tentative opening of Saturday, November 6.

The "classically inspired Italian pastries" are created by Otto's restaurant team member Chase Maus, who previously operated Rose & Mary Bakery in downtown Covington before that closed earlier this year (a new concept from Bircus Brewing Co. and North South Baking Co. is expected to fill that space soon).

Hours for Mama's Mornings will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the inventory is sold out, the announcement said.

-Staff report

Image via Otto's on Facebook