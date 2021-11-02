Emergency Shelter Opens in Covington for Final Time at Current Location

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) began its winter sheltering operations on Monday at 634 Scott Blvd. in Covington for both men and women in need throughout the season.



ESNKY is the only immediate entrance, low-barrier shelter for men and women ages 18 and up in Northern Kentucky and provides emergency shelter and support to meet the urgent needs of homeless adults, increase their self-sufficiency and help them recover from and prevent a return to homelessness.



“Shelter is a basic human necessity,” said Kim Webb, executive director of ESNKY. “As temperatures drop to dangerous degrees in our region, the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is here to greet those vulnerable in our community with compassion and dignity, and to provide a safe and warm place for them to sleep. Our guests also have access to services that can assist them in recovering from homelessness, including programs for housing assistance, financial planning, social service referrals, health services, clothing, showers, laundry and meals.”



This is the fourteenth winter season for the shelter at Scott Blvd., and also the last. The shelter will soon transition into a new home at 436 W. 13th St. in Covington.

The new building will double current capacity for individuals year-round who are experiencing homelessness in a 10,000 square-foot facility.

The new space, designed specifically as a homeless shelter, will also serve as Northern Kentucky’s first Daytime Navigation & Engagement Center (DNEC), giving guests a safe place to stay during the day where they can shower, do laundry and connect to services they might need.

The DNEC will include an on-site medical clinic, community partner meeting rooms, guest mail services, self-service laundry, showers, phone charging stations, internet and computer access.

