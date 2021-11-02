NKY Agencies Among Recipients of Apartment Association's Food Pantry Gifts

The charitable arm of the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association announced a $20,000 donation to twenty food pantries across the region.

The Apartment Association Outreach (AAO) has donated a total of $70,000 to local pantries this year, along with $98,000 in rental assistance.

It has raised $300,000 through its Champions For Outreach campaign, with the funds helping thousands of people with emergency assistance, rental assistance, food donations, school supplies, scholarships and senior citizen events.

AAO volunteers also recently volunteered to stuff hundreds of bags of Halloween candy for children living in the Villages of Roll Hill Apartments in East Westwood.

"We continue to work to help families and individuals who remain in need of what so many of us take for granted - a warm and safe place to live, food, school supplies and more, including the joy a child gets from receiving a bag of Halloween candy," said AAO Executive Vice President Rebecca McLean.

AAO annually sends funds to its 20 food pantry partners several times a year. In June, AAO used a $30,000 grant from the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation to make donations of $1,200 to each of his pantry partners and open a food pantry on the Edgewood campus of Gateway Community & Technical College.

For the most recent donation, each of the following pantries received $1,000 donations:

Madisonville Education and Assistance Center.

Zion UCC Pantry/Norwood.

Jewish Family Center.

Welcome House of Northern Kentucky.

Brighton Center.

Boone County Head Start.

Gateway Community & Technical College.

CAIN.

Anderson Ferry.

Corpus Christi.

For His Glory Pantry.

SEM Pantry.

The Caring Place.

Fairfield Food Pantry.

SON Ministries.

Tri-County Soul Ministries.

Reach Out Lakota Lake.

Open Door Food Pantry.

LIFE.

Salvation Army, Middletown.

