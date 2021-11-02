NKY Physician Practice to Join Cincinnati Children's

A Northern Kentucky pediatrics practice with three offices in the region is set to join Cincinnati Children's.

Tuesday's announcement said that the move is part of a continuing effort by Children's to expand and improve primary care for children across the region.

River Hills Pediatrics has offices in Alexandria, Florence, and Southgate.

They will be rebranded as Cincinnati Children's on February 1.

Dr. Steve Davis, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Children’s, said the Northern Kentucky physician practice fits with the medical center’s mission.

“Primary care is central to our vision to influence the outcomes and wellbeing of children in Cincinnati and beyond,” Davis said. “We want to ensure that every child is on a path to reach their full potential.”

River Hills, which launched in 1969, is led by Dr. Jim Otrembiak. The practice includes another doctor as well as two physician assistants and a staff of more than a dozen. Otrembiak approached Cincinnati Children’s about the possibility of his practice joining the medical center.

“I will still be seeing patients, and we will have the support of Cincinnati Children’s to continue our patient care and services,” said Otrembiak, who has been with the practice since 1984. “The parents who rely on us can be assured that their children’s providers are going to stay the same. The community thinks highly of Cincinnati Children’s, and I think the combination is a win-win.”

Otrembiak, who completed his residency as a new doctor at Cincinnati Children’s in 1983, said his group’s patients will benefit from the medical center’s resources. In addition, he said, joining Cincinnati Children’s will ensure that patient families and employee families are taken care of far into the future.

The Alexandria and Southgate offices will remain at their current locations (525 Alexandria Pike in Alexandria and the South Hill Professional Building in Southgate) while the Florence office eill join Cincinnati Children's Florence Primary Care on Demia Way.

