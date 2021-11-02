Suits that Rock Show Raises $150,000 for Arts Education Programming

Suits that Rock returned to an in-person concert/fundraiser last month at Covington Plaza and raised more than $150,000 for the Carnegie's arts education programming.

The arts organization announced that the haul was a record.

Suits that Rock brings local executives out of the boardroom and on to the stage for a rock show. This year's theme was "Get Back!".

To date, the shows have raised more than $1.25 million for the Carnegie's arts education programming which provides in-school and after-school, as well as summer camp opportunities to local students.

“The Suits are proud to be able to provide event attendees a great and safe outdoor experience but most of all, we are so happy to have raised a record amount in support of The Carnegie,” said John Domaschko, Suits that Rock co-founder and executive committee member. “Arts education at an early age helps children to develop in so many ways and each participating Suit can attest to its importance. Whether you’re a lawyer, doctor or corporate executive, the arts teach many valuable lessons that often translate into professional life.”

The 2021 event returned to in-person after the success of The Carnegie’s virtual campaign last year due to the pandemic.

-Staff report

Photo provided