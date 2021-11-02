Taylor Mill Deals with New City Attorney Contract, Broken Police and Fire Vehicles

The Taylor Mill city commission gathered in two special meetings in recent days to discuss the city attorney's request for a raise and different fee structure, and the purchase of new police cruisers and a fire vehicle.

City Attorney Frank Wichmann has not yet signed his new contract proposed by the city.

Full details are unclear because the negotiations are confidential but City Administrator Brian Haney told RCN that Wichmann wants an a la carte fee structure, rather than a lump sum contract. Typically, local city attorneys are paid through an inclusive contract that includes city meetings, responding to litigation, etc. But Frank, Haney said, wants a separate fee for city meetings, and other legal issues like filing or defending lawsuits.

Wichmann is also seeking a raise, Haney said.

The city revisits the contract every two years.

The city commission asked Haney to seek different proposals from other law firms. It is not necessary to solicit bids since the contract is for professional services, but proposals can be sought.

The issue is expected to be resolved at the Nov. 10 city commission meeting.

Meanwhile, three of the city's police cruisers broke down and one cannot be fixed.

Haney said that police cruisers are in short supply and that it is difficult to find new ones to purchase.

"It's a joke," Haney said of trying to find suitable vehicles.

The city has twelve police cruisers for its twelve officers and chief, and had planned to purchase two new vehicles this year. It is committed to buying them through a state contract, and that was originally the plan.

But the break-down of three vehicles created an emergency situation for Taylor Mill.

So, the commission opted to go outside the state contract to find suitable vehicles.

Haney said that there is a dealer in London, Ky. with several lots who could find some vehicles. Taylor Mill opted to purchase two Ford Expeditions and two Dodge Chargers. Until the new vehicles can be detailed, officers are sharing vehicles.

Meanwhile, the fire department also experienced a vehicle issue when the fire chief's car broke down. The city was not planning to replace that one until next year.

Haney went back to the London dealer and found a Ford Excursion and made the purchase.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor