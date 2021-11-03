Butler Woman Killed, Child Injured in Boone Co. Crash

A Butler woman was killed and a 5-year old child was injured in a crash in Boone Co. on Tuesday evening.

It happened on U.S. 42 near Risnor Road at around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Boone Co. Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Sue Brossart crossed the center line on 42 and crashed head-on into a 2009 Toyota Highlander.

Brossart, 69, of Butler, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence where she was later pronounced dead.

A 5-year old passenger in Brossart's vehicle suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the Florence hospital.

The driver of Highlander, Autumn Hopper, 30, of Verona, suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth in Florence. A 6-year old and a 3-year old were passengers in Hopper's vehicle and while neither was injured, both were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team are conducting the collision investigation and do not believe that intoxication or speed are contributing factors, however, the exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

-Staff report