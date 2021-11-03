Erlanger Approves Reduction of Council Members from 12 to 9

Erlanger city council voted Tuesday night to reduce its numbers by three.

Instead of twelve council positions, voters in that city next year will elect just nine.

The decision was made in a 7-4 vote after years of conversation about Erlanger's council, which is the largest municipal government body in Northern Kentucky.

There were multiple proposals up for consideration but at the beginning of Tuesday's meeting, Councilwoman Diana Niceley asked to table her legislation which would have reduced the council number to seven members. She said that she spoke with Councilwoman Rebecca Reckers who proposed a reduction to nine, and said that she agreed a reduction should be done slowly.

"I most of all want to avoid the legal quandary that may ensue if both of the ordinances pass," Niceley said.

Councilmembers Stephen Knipper, Jennifer Jasper-Lucas, Ryan Elmore, Rebecca Reckers, Gary Meyer, Steven Doan, and Diana Niceley voted to reduce the number.

Councilmembers Vicki Kyle, Renee Skidmore, Don Skidmore, and Tyson Hermes voted not to reduce the number. Tom Cahill was not present.

Hermes had voiced his opinion last month at the caucus meeting that he didn't think reducing the number to 9 would make much difference. He wanted a smaller number.

There was support for the status quo, though.

Former councilmembers Patty Suedkamp and Corine Pitts spoke in favor of keeping the number at twelve.

In other business, council also relaxed its chicken ordinance.

It now allows residents to have chicken coops no more than fifty feet from a home rather than the previous 500-feet.

That was also approved by a 7-4 vote.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor