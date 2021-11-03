'Letters to Santa, Letters from Santa' Program to Start Nov. 15

Kenton County Parks & Recreation, in cooperation with the Kenton County Public Library, has announced its “Letters To Santa, Letters From Santa” program will begin on Monday, November 15.

Through this program, children will be able to mail a letter to Santa and receive a response from him by Christmas. Santa Express Mailboxes will be installed in Kenton County Public Libraries, the Kenton County Government Center in Covington, and Kenton County Animal Services on November 15 and will remain there until December 13. There is no postage necessary for letters that are dropped off at these locations. Letters may be dropped off during regular business hours.

How to mail your Letter to Santa:

Kenton County Government Center in Covington & Kenton County Animal Services: Place letter in the Santa Express Mailbox

Kenton County Public Libraries: Place letter in the Santa Express Mailbox or Drop off letter through the drive thru

All locations are available during their regular business hours

Submit your letter online

Because each child at the same address will receive a different letter from Santa at home, it is very important that the child’s name and complete home address are correct and legible.

The program is free, but the public can help Kenton County Parks & Recreation share the holiday spirit by bringing a non-perishable food or personal care item donation for Be Concerned when dropping off the letters.

For more information or to learn how to become a Letters to Santa, Letters From Santa Program Partner, contact Rhonda Ritzi, Recreation Programs Coordinator at (859) 525-PLAY (7529) or rhonda.ritzi@kentoncounty.org.

