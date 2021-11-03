NKU Offers High School Educators free Resource to Promote Classroom STEM Learning

Northern Kentucky University's Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics (CINSAM), along with the Institute for Health Innovation, is distributing free resource boxes for high school educators to use in their classrooms. Lessons are available in cybersecurity, mathematics, neuroscience and engineering.

“Having access to high quality lessons from NKU faculty is something students in our region can really benefit from,” said Danielle Dores, CINSAM Program Manager. “These boxes have been designed to engage high school students with STEM disciplines using real-world applications such as the mathematics of different voting methods.”

The resource boxes are available now. Educators must complete a digital form for box access.

CINSAM regularly provides resources for P-12 teachers and students, such as the STEM Conference and summer camps. Other resources available to educators include a lending library and many online resources. CINSAM’s mission is to promote enthusiasm, excellence, and equity in education at P-16 levels by advancing and integrating teaching, learning, and scholarship in the STEM disciplines.

Plans for an in-person High School STEM+H day for April 1, 2022 are tentative. More information about the event and CINSAM can be found on its website.

