COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site Opens at Florence Mall

A new drive-through COVID testing site is open at the Florence Mall.

Covington-based Gravity Diagnostics, which operates a similar testing site at the former IRS parking lot in Covington, will offer quick-turnaround PCR testing at 2028 Florence Mall in a partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The firm said that it also received strong support from the City of Florence, Florence Mall, the city's police and fire departments, and the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

It will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Covington site operates every day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Our Florence Mall location is ideal for individuals who need to get a COVID-19 test after work or school hours," says Brian Lawrence, general manager and chief technology officer at Gravity Diagnostics. "It's also our only drive-thru site located in a covered building so it's less likely to close due to weather."

Gravity has also opened 25 other drive-thru sites within the past year in Kentucky and Indiana. All COVID-19 testing sites are open to anyone and there is no appointment necessary. You can view all testing site locations and schedules here.

"We want to give everyone the chance to get back to their normal lives. Our goal is to provide widespread access to reliable and free COVID-19 gold standard PCR testing services," said Tony Remington, CEO and co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics.

-Staff report