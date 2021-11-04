Florence will have Day of Action to Raise Smoking Cessation Awareness

LiveWell Florence presents a Day of Action scheduled for Friday, November 5, as part of Live Smoke-Free Florence’s efforts to raise awareness on the importance of protecting the lung health of those who live, work, play, and pray in the city. The day will feature a cigarette waste clean-up on Mall Road from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and coalition members will visit Boone County High School and Collins Elementary to speak to students regarding secondhand smoke and the benefits of smoke-free laws.

“There is no safe level of smoke exposure,” said Thomas Cahill, Live Smoke-Free Florence coalition chair. “As a Respiratory Therapist for over 25 years, I have seen the damage smoke can do to a person’s body. Devastating conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and heart diseases not only have the ability to shorten an individual’s lifespan, they also interfere with one’s quality of life. Smoke-free laws protect our hearts, lungs and lives.”

Volunteer opportunities are available for people interested in helping clean-up Mall Road. Volunteers will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of NKY Health’s district office at 8001 Veterans Memorial Drive in Florence. If you would like to volunteer, please email Amanda.Changet@nkyhealth.org or fill out the Google Form by visiting here.

