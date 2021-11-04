Kenton County Dispatch Supervisor is Awarded for her Outstanding Service

Kenton County Dispatch Supervisor, Melissa Eddy, has been given the Line Supervisor of the Year Award by the Kentucky Emergency Numbers Association in partnership with the Kentucky chapter of the Association for Public Safety Officials.

The Line Supervisor of the Year award aims to highlight exceptional supervisors that demonstrate professionalism, skill, and steadiness when faced with intensely stressful situations.

Eddy, a twenty-three year veteran with the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center (KCECC), has served as a Dispatch Supervisor for sixteen years.

According to Kenton County Emergency Communications Center Executive Director, Ashley Hawks, Eddy has proven steady throughout all of her years with Kenton County Dispatch, but in the last year, she has demonstrated exceptional ability to steadily lead a dispatch team under the pressure of many serious emergency situations.

In July 2020, Eddy was in charge of the KCECC during a reckless vehicle pursuit that turned into a police-involved shooting. During the incident, which spanned numerous hours and jurisdictions, Eddy was responsible for managing 10 departments, 4 K9s, the Kenton County Police Department Drone, the Evidence Collection Unit, and the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (STAR). She was also the supervisor during numerous other police-involved shootings.

The nomination for her award reads, “In all of these incidents, Eddy performed her duties as a front line telecommunicator at an exceptional level and exceeded all performance standards. She leads by example and sets the bar for how she expects those on her shift to perform their duties.”

“Her willingness to lead by example when necessary yet lead from behind when appropriate shows great intelligence and skill that some supervisors never develop,” Hawks said. “She is truly an asset, not only to our agency but also to the profession of 911 Telecommunications.”

“The most rewarding part is the days when I know I was part of a group that helped make a difference in someone's life, whether it's a citizen, first responder or coworker,” Eddy said.

Eddy has been also been awarded the Dispatcher of the Year award in 2009 by the Kentucky Chapter of the Association for Public Safety Officials, and the Northern Kentucky Emergency Medical Technician of the Year Award in 2001.

