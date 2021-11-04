Man Accused of Stealing Gun from Latonia Home After Removing Ankle Monitor

A man was arrested in Covington on Thursday morning after a resident reported that a gun was stolen from his home.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Aberdeen Avenue at around 9:23 a.m. after receiving a report that a man forced himself into a home and then the homeowner witnessed on a live video stream the suspect break into a gun safe and remove a firearm.

The video feed also showed the suspect exit the residence with the firearm in his waistband, police said.

Covington Police responded to the home unsure of whether the suspect was still on scene.

Officers were told by home incarceration personnel that the suspect had cut off his ankle monitor, which he was ordered to wear following a recent domestic violence charge.

Officers were also told by family members that the suspect had made threats to kill anyone in his path.

Police entered and searched the Aberdeen residence but did not locate the suspect inside. Later, officers found him at Barb Cook Park in Latonia, about one and a half blocks away. They attempted to communicate with him for over an hour but police said that he refused to respond and ignored commands from officers.

That is when officers approached the suspect and took him into custody.

Jesse L. Ooten, 30, is charged with theft by unlawful taking (firearm), first degree criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second degree escape, and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

He is being held without bond at the Kenton County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

-Staff report