Man Dead After Crashing Car, Walking Away, and then Being Struck by Another Vehicle

A Warsaw man was killed Thursday morning in Boone County after crashing his car, leaving it, and then being struck by a vehicle while walking.

The Boone Co. Sheriff's Office reported that at around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 12000 block of U.S. 42 after a vehicle was reported having left the roadway and crashed into a fence.

Deputies reported that the driver of the vehicle walked away from the crash site and was later struck by an unknown vehicle that did not stop.

David Jones, 69, of Warsaw, was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the ongoing investigation is asked to call 859-334-4874 or email bcs@boonecountyky.org.

-Staff report