Additional Officer Consider for Villa Hills PD

The city of Crescent Springs held a special meeting Monday evening to conduct the second reading and vote on two ordinances which give Justin Hartfiel, the city's mayor, the authority to negotiate two contracts.

The first contract pertains to police services, provided by the Villa Hills Police Department, and granted Mayor Hartfiel the authority to negotiate for a fifteenth police officer.

Villa Hills Police Chief Bryan Allen says the fifteenth officer is needed.

Allen said that when he was named chief seven years ago, he requested an additional officer but decided that he could function without it for the time being after Crescent Springs said it wasn't feasible at the time. Now, Chief Allen says that the additional officer is needed because he would like to create a lieutenant position that could take over the chief's position when the top job becomes vacant.

Chief Allen also said that this move is appropriate for the level of growth he has been striving for since taking over the department.

The second ordinance regarded a severance package for Crescent Springs City Administrator Mike Daly, should his employment be terminated without just cause - a common practice among cities across Northern Kentucky because of the political nature the job entails. The contract clearly defines what Daly is entitled to in his position with the city and what he would garner should a new administration take over and terminate his employment without cause.

The contract stipulates that Daly will receive six months of pay equal to the rate that he is currently making at the time of severance if there is no cause. Cases such as theft, deception, or abuse directly relating to his position with the city are listed as non-comprehensive examples of severance with cause.

Crescent Springs passed both ordinances unanimously 4-to-0 with the council members in attendance. Council members Arlinghaus and Daugherty were absent.

-Connor Wall, associate editor