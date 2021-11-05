Brent Spence Bridge Traffic to Be Fully Restored Monday Morning

Full travel across the northbound lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge and the entrance ramp connecting to it is set to be restored.

The Interstate 71/75 span connecting Covington Cincinnati has undergone a months-long routine maintenance project with restricted travel lanes in both directions. In recent days, full southbound access has been restored.

“In March, when we began this routine maintenance project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge, we committed to the public that we would work methodically and efficiently to complete our work and restore the full movement of travel as quickly as possible,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 office. “It feels really good to know that we met that commitment – even finishing this important work a little early.”

Yeager added that some minor detail work will continue under the bridge over the next several days but will not impact traffic. “We have a few minor touch-up items to complete, but we didn’t want that to stop us from getting the northbound deck back open,” he said. “As soon as it was safe and practical to do so, we gave our team the green light to reopen all lanes of travel, as well as the northbound access ramp in Covington.”

Yeager also reminded drivers that while crews are working to restore northbound traffic to its original configuration, significant delays are expected and drivers should seek an alternate route, when possible.

KYTC released the following weather-dependent schedule for the reopening of northbound travel:

Friday, Nov. 5 - Saturday, Nov. 6, weather permitting:

KEY TASK: Removal of barrier wall

Beginning at 10 p.m., travel will be reduced to a single lane on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge. The two right lanes of travel will reopen by 8 a.m., Saturday morning.

Saturday, Nov. 6 - Sunday, Nov. 7, weather permitting:

KEY TASK: Restriping and installation of pavement tattoos

Beginning at 10 p.m., travel will be reduced to a single lane on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge. In addition, rolling roadblocks will be put into place. Law enforcement officers will be in place just south of the bridge on I-71/75 northbound and will hold traffic in 15-minute increments. Travel delays are likely, and drivers should use an alternate route, if possible.

By 6 a.m., Sunday morning, all northbound traffic will be restored to its original configuration.

All four lanes of travel will be OPEN on the northbound deck of the Brent Spence Bridge

The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St. in Covington will be OPEN

Following the full reopening of all lanes of travel, only short-term temporary nightly closures will be put into place to allow crews to complete final maintenance tasks.

Sunday, Nov. 7 – Monday, Nov .8, weather permitting:

KEY TASK: Installation of overhead signage and pavement tattoos

Beginning at 10 p.m., travel will be reduced to a single lane on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge.

In addition, the on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St. in Covington will be CLOSED.

All four lanes of travel, as well as the on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound will reopen to traffic by 4 a.m., Monday morning.

More than 35,000 gallons of paint were used to cover more than 1.5 million square feet of surface area for the maintenance project. The bridge was painted gray in accordance with KYTC Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction. In addition to cleaning and painting, crews completed other routine maintenance tasks, including drainage work, signage repairs, and replacing interstate emblems on the roadway surface.

-Staff report

Image via traffic cam on Friday