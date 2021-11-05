Campbell Co. Officer Graduates Basic Training Program

A Campbell Co. Police officer was among the 27 graduates of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT)'s basic training program.

“Entering the law enforcement profession is a noble calling, and I’m grateful for the work you have done at DOCJT to prepare yourself to serve the commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Thank you for your dedication and your commitment to a career of service."

Campbell County Police Officer Kristen M. Fischer was among them.

The graduates of Class 520 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“In your 20 weeks of basic training, you learned the skills and knowledge required to begin your career,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “But I urge you, never stop learning. This is a career where continued training is critical to keep yourself and others safe. We are here for you as you continue to grow and learn as a law enforcement officer.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

-Staff report

