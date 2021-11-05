Corporex Appoints new Member to Board of Directors

Corporex - a privately held investment firm based in Covington that focuses on investing in real estate, hospitality, sports and fitness, and capital markets - announced the appointment of Bryan Carlisle to the organization’s Board of Directors.

For most of his career, Carlisle has served as an officer and most recently as the Chief Executive Officer of Maxim Crane Works LP, a more than $1 billion national-crane rental enterprise that employees about 3,500 employees - making it the largest crane rental provider in the world. Carlisle is also an owner in Carlisle Bray Marine Services, a rapidly expanding river logistics provider that serves a wide variety of industries located along the Ohio River.

“We are enthusiastic about having Bryan become engaged in what we refer to as the ‘Corporex of the Future,’” said Bill Butler, Chairman of Corporex. “He brings a swell of energy to the team along with a world of experience in business acumen, people management and motivation and a knack for building strong, strategic relationships that will greatly benefit our organization.”

In addition to Corporex, Carlisle is an active Board Member of Maxim Crane Works, Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Carlisle Bray Marine and the American Cancer Society. He joins current Corporex board members Paul W. Chellgren, John L. Simon, Robert B. Sathe, Martin C. Butler and Douglas J. Fahoury.

Carlisle’s extensive knowledge and industry insights in the development space will help propel Corporex's projects forward.

-Staff report