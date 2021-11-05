Covington-Based Recruiting Firm Celebrates 20-Years of Operation

Johnson ReSource Group, a Covington-based professional services firm that specializes in executive recruiting and placement is celebrating 20-years of operation.

The two principals, Greg Johnson and Bill Hagerty, and their team claim to have placed hundreds of managerial and C-suite professionals over the last two decades.

Johnson and Hagerty were both previously practicing CPAs but say they found recruiting when they realized they were relatively extroverted accountants. They met while working at another recruiting firm where they learned that their accounting backgrounds help them credibly evaluate accountants and other finance professionals.

“Just about anyone can post a job online,” Johnson said. “We pick up the phone.”

-Staff report